Calgary man charged with first-degree murder in May long weekend double homicide

Calgary police have charged a local man with two counts of first degree murder and are looking for another believed to have further information about a brazen shooting that left two young men dead on the May Long Weekend.

On the evening of May 21, officers were called to a busy southeast Superstore parking lot for reports of gunshots and discovered Anees Amr, 26, and Colin Reitberger, 23, both of Calgary, dead at the scene.

Police said Friday they have charged Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, with two counts of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Insp. Don Coleman with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Major Crimes Section said investigators interviewed approximately a dozen witnesses after the incident and determined the two victims arrived at the parking lot together and Ouellette arrived in a separate vehicle.

Coleman said the victims and accused knew each other and the incident was drug related.

“The relationship of the accused to the victims would be in a criminal network association type manner,” the inspector said, adding there was enough evidence of preconception to lay the first-degree charges.

The vehicle Ouellette was driving was recovered east of the airport shortly after the murders, Coleman said, and police believe he was picked up by a second vehicle after ditching the first.

The second vehicle, a red Dodge Durango SLT with a sunroof – likely a 2004 or 2006 model, according to Coleman – dropped Ouellette off at a Petro Canada gas station on 70 Freeport Boulevard NE later that same day.

Coleman said police don’t know who the driver of that vehicle was, but they want to speak with them.

“We don’t know what the circumstances are, so that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” Coleman said.

A second man, William Kincade-Miller, is being sought by police, although Coleman could not specify how he is connected to the investigation.

“We believe he has information relating to this murder and we’d like to speak to him about it,” Coleman said, adding Kincade-Miller is not considered to be armed and dangerous.

“His whereabouts are currently unknown, he could potentially be anywhere, including Calgary still,” Coleman said, adding police received information he could potentially be in Ontario on his way to New Brunswick. Authorities in those areas have been notified.