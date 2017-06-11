Councillors want to open Calgary streets to autonomous car testing

Wondering when you might see a driverless car on Calgary streets? It could be sooner than you think.

Some councillors are hoping that opening the door for autonomous vehicle testing within city limits will help spur economic growth.

The city has already approved a pilot that would see a shuttle between the Calgary Zoo and Telus spark, but this could see cars on roads with Calgarians.

Coun. Richard Pootmans, along with four other councillors, is putting forward a notice of motion at Monday’s meeting asking administration to work with Calgary Economic Development on preparing a business case for allowing autonomous vehicle testing.

Pootmans said Calgary and the surrounding area offers a wide range of landscapes and weather in which to test vehicles that don’t have a driver.

“Manufacturers and technology vendors are telling us they love this area for the same reason the film industry loves us,” said Pootmans.

Currently it’s up to the provincial government as to whether or not autonomous vehicles can operate on public roads. Pootmans is hoping the city can get ahead of the curve.

“The idea is we’d get the provincial government to sanction it,” he said.

Ken Brizel, CEO of microsystems and nanotechnology company ACAMP, said should Calgary open the door to autonomous testing, it will undoubtedly attract businesses.

“Autonomous systems are such a huge growing market – and most of the companies that are involved in developing systems are looking for places to test,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for Calgary.”

He said there are probably 30 companies in Alberta alone that are working on technology that could be applied to autonomous vehicles.

The notice of motion isn’t just asking for the business case. It’s also looking for a risk assessment.

“We have to do a study to see what the public safety will look like,” said Pootmans.