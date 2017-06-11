Inquiry looks into slaying of peace officer who was checking dog complaint

CALGARY — A fatality inquiry begins Monday into the death of an Alberta peace officer who was killed when he responded to a dog complaint.

Rod Lazenby, 62, died in August 2012 after going to Trevor Kloschinsky's rural property south of Calgary.

Lazenby was a retired RCMP officer who was responsible for enforcing bylaws in the Municipal District of Foothills.

Kloschinsky admitted he caused Lazenby's death, as well as dropping him off, handcuffed and unconscious, at a southeast Calgary police station.

Kloschinsky was charged with first-degree murder but Judge Beth Hughes found him not criminally responsible in 2014 on the grounds that a mental disorder meant he didn't understand what he was doing was wrong.

Kloschinsky told officers he had apprehended a "dog thief" and doctors testified at his trial that they found him "actively psychotic."

The inquiry will be held in Calgary in provincial court and has been scheduled to last until Friday.

Lazenby was an RCMP officer for 35 years and often worked undercover in Vancouver.

He had retired in 2006 and moved to High River, Alta., to be closer to his daughter and her children.

Kloschinsky eked out a living selling blue heeler dogs he raised on his property. Court heard how he thought Lazenby was corrupt and trying to steal his animals.