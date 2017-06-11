Search underway for missing plane that left Lethbridge Thursday

A search is underway for two young people who were flying in a private plane from Lethbridge to Kamloops, BC.

On board were pilot Alex Simons, and Sidney Robillard, who is from Lethbridge.

Lieutenant Colonel Bryn Elliott, air taskforce commander at the search headquarters in Kelowna, BC, said they’re covering a search area based on Simon’s submitted flight path.

As of Sunday, the aircraft taking part in the search had expanded to include 10 civilian volunteer planes, three CC115 Buffalo aircraft, two Cormorant helicopters, and a CP-140 Aurora from the RCAF.

Elliott said the missing plane stopped to refuel in Cranbrook before heading west towards Kamloops.

They’re looking at other data to search for the plane’s last whereabouts.

“We’re getting cell phone data if it was still on, and radar coverage from both Vancouver air traffic control and other agencies,” Elliott said.