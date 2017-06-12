Alberta man still in custody after alleged threats against safety minister

CALGARY — An Alberta man made a brief appearance in court Monday after being charged with making threats against Canada's public safety minister.

RCMP allege the threats against Ralph Goodale were made in a voice mail on June 4.

Sebastien Taylor, who is 48, of Calgary is charged with one count of uttering threats and will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators from the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Alberta were able to identify the caller from the message and arrested the suspect in Airdrie last week.

Police are not releasing details about the alleged threats and won't say whose phone line the message was left on.

Last month, Lisa Seymour-Peters of Lethbridge was charged with allegedly posting threats on social media against Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife.