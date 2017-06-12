Auditors find errors in Calgary's taxi plate lottery

The city is admitting mistakes were made in the process of picking the winners of 222 new taxi plates in a lottery earlier this year.

After city officials became aware of potential problems, the release of the plates was put on hold and independent auditing firm KPMG was brought in to examine what had happened.

They found that five people were mistakenly left out of the lottery, and that one person ineligible to enter the draw had his name entered anyway.

Also, two people who should've only had one ballot in the draw each had two ballots in the draw, due to an error.

The review found there was no malicious intent by city staff, and that the problems were a result of human error.

Richard Hinse, acting director of Calgary Community Standards, apologized for the errors.

"“Once we became aware of issues with the process, we had a responsibility to ensure that a review was put in place that was impartial, independent and thorough," he said in a release. "While the review was completed as quickly as possible, the review itself was complex and time consuming."