Autopsies scheduled for victims of Panorama Hills double homicide

Autopsies are scheduled on Monday for two people who died as a result of a fight turned violent assault at a Panorama home over the weekend, according to police.

In a news release sent out on Monday morning, Calgary police said the names of the victims will be released once the autopsies are completed.

Officers were called to a in the 0-100 block of Panamount Common NW around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving reports of at least four people in medical distress.

Police said it's believed that there was an altercation inside the home between several people who were known to each other, which escalated into a violent assault.

Upon arrival on scene, EMS and police found two people had died as a result of the assault, and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In their update on Monday, police said the suspect in this case remains in hospital in serious condition but will be charged when he's medically fit.

They said further details about the case will be made available following the autopsies.

A fifth person in the home at the time of the incident was uninjured and was interviewed by investigators.