Calgary Housing dealing with vacancies in top-tier units

Even as the Calgary Housing Company (CHC) faces a wait list of thousands for its social housing, about 110 of its units are currently sitting empty.

On top of that, those empty units are not generating the cashflow needed to help pay for social housing.

According to numbers provided by CHC, their near-market housing units had a vacancy rate of 8.7 per cent as of last month.

The non-market housing provider for the city offers three tiers of housing ,which include social housing, affordable housing, and near-market.



Together they make up CHC’s mixed market model, where those who can afford to pay more help carry the cost of the lowest-cost social housing, along with government subsidies.

Coun. Brian Pincott, who sits on the CHC board, said with so many apartments available on the actual rental market, people are not snatching up the near-market properties.

“We income check,” he said. “They have to show their T4, and they have to show a T4 every year – the (landlord) across the street, he isn’t going to ask for your T4.”

Pincott said they’ve tried a number of different strategies to get those units re-occupied, including advertising, but they’ve run out of options.

“We’re at the end of what we can do with that. We may be facing an operating loss this year,” he said.

Opening up the empty units for the other two tiers is not an option according to an email from a CHC spokesman.

“Repurposing near market units for other tiers would lead to a scenario that is not financially sustainable for CHC and likely result in the loss of housing for Calgarians. Without revenue from the near-market program, we would not be able to provide the amount of housing we do at the rents we charge.”