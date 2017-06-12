CBE warns parents, students of app data breach

The Calgary Board of Education is sending a warning to parents and students about a data breach with a third-praty app used in the school system

Edmodo, a collaboration tool, recently warned users it had suffered a data breach. User names, email address and passwords were captured in the hack.

In an email, the CBE advised parents and students that their accounts were likely part of the breach, and that they should change their password on Edmodo, and on any other sites that may use the same password.