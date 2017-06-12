CBE warns parents, students of app data breach
Collaboration tool Edmodo was hacked and usernames and passwords were taken
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Board of Education is sending a warning to parents and students about a data breach with a third-praty app used in the school system
Edmodo, a collaboration tool, recently warned users it had suffered a data breach. User names, email address and passwords were captured in the hack.
In an email, the CBE advised parents and students that their accounts were likely part of the breach, and that they should change their password on Edmodo, and on any other sites that may use the same password.
They are also advising those who no longer use the app to delete their account.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Knives coming out: Trump fans float idea of firing investigator Mueller
-
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Dartmouth man with life-threatening injuries after sport motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary