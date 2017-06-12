Calgary coyote problems persist after den is found under porch

A coyote’s den came too close to home in Calgary last week.

On Monday, the Ward 4 representative Sean Chu said he was getting emails and phone calls about denning coyotes, and frustration with Fish and Wildlife’s response, which was underwhelming.

“It’s very unsafe,” said Chu. “I understand our hands are tied…however, in the city we do respond if there’s moose or bigger animals in the city. As I understand it, not much can be done by the city bylaw.”

Chu wanted a letter written to the provincial minister in charge of Fish and Wildlife to demand some action or change to the law.

Calgary’s General Manager of Community Services Kurt Hanson said there was a concern last week with regard to coyotes who had set up a den under a stoup. In the neighbourhood, residents were afraid because the nearby den meant they were being stalked and snarled at on their own streets.

He said eventually, the city got permission from the landowner to fill the den with rocks and fence-in the area to encourage the family to move on. They put up signs and did sweeps in the area to make sure the coyotes moved on.

“We didn’t see responses to the degree we wished would have happened,” Hanson said.

The city has a concern with the protocols Fish and Wildlife are following. Hanson said it is the province’s jurisdiction to take care of coyote issues, but they often aren’t willing to pair off resources to get the job done.

“We will be meeting with some senior bureaucrats,” Hanson said. “I’m going to get involved myself directly to see if we can move this along with a different set of protocols.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi chimed in wanting to know at what point Fish and Wildlife intervenes in coyote issues.

“What I’m hearing councillor Chu say is that he’s not sure that the provincial government takes our coyote concerns seriously,” said Nenshi. “Given that, what does it take to get them to remove one of these dens?”

Hanson said part of the issue is that if there are coyote problems on private land, Fish and Wildlife can ask residents to deal with it themselves.