Personal data from Cowboys Casino hack surfaces online

Personal information and data that was taken from Cowboys Casino by hackers last year has surfaced online.

Last June, Cowboys Casino announced that they had suffered a data breach and that personal information had been taken from 14,294 customers.

Casino general manager Tyrone Waite said all possible victims of the breach were notified at that time. Another email went out today.

“We’re saying there’s still a possibility your stuff is out there, and take increased precautions,” he said.

The anonymous hackers, who released about 484 megabytes of documents online via a torrent site, left a message saying they have only released a small portion of the data they captured.

The information in the data dump includes FINTRAC forms, which contain sensitive information such as birthdates, addresses, workplaces, and driver's licence numbers.

“The computer security at Cowboys Casino was non-existent and all data was ripe for the taking,” reads the message. “We asked Cowboys Casino to fix the gapping (sic) holes in their system but our request was ignored for over a year.”

The hackers are not publicly demanding any ransom – simply that the security holes be fixed. That’s something Waite says has already been done.

“We’ve done incredible upgrades since then,” he said. None of this information is new, but it’s still sensitive.”

He said there’s been no new data breaches since the one last year.

“There’s an ongoing investigation,” said Waite. “There has been since last year. CPS is working on it.”

The hackers are still threatening to release more data in a week's time if changes to the casino’s online security are not made.