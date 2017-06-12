Former leader of Progressive Conservative association runs for Calgary mayor

CALGARY — The former president of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta has announced his run to become mayor of Calgary.

BIll Smith says he will stop soaring tax increases and get more police officers on the street, saying he will provide more details on his plan later.

Smith also says he would give Calgary Economic Development and Tourism Calgary mandates to sell the city.

He says the city should not be hiring communications staff instead of police officers.

Smith is a lawyer and former firefighter who was the head of the PC Party during the administration of former premier Ed Stelmach.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi is running for re-election in this fall's municipal election, and will face off against a field that includes Coun. Andre Chabot, businessman Shawn Baldwin, community association advocate David Lapp, consultant Emile Gabriel and urban farmer Paul Hughes.