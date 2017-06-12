Genesis Centre green space hangs in balance after outrage

By definition it’s not a park, but a grassroots group from the city’s northeast is intent on saving their green space.

Councillors sat through more than a dozen speakers on Monday as residents came to air grievances about a land use change that – if approved – would see Attainable Homes build 200 townhome units next to the Genesis Centre.

“People are used to seeing the opens space,” said Attainable Homes president John Harrop. “We know it’s a difficult, passionate crowd.”

Ultimately, Coun. Ray Jones, who has described the site as a gopher-infested field, asked that council delay second and third readings of the land use bylaw change. This means council has approved the bylaw in principle, but is waiting until the development permit is ready, and more public consultation is done, before fully agreeing to the plan.

Discussions amongst councillors soon spiralled into technicalities, consequences and other motion ideas.

“This has been a gong show (he corrected his phrasing to mess) from the get go,” said Coun. Joe Magliocca. “I think we should file and abandon, start fresh in the New Year.”

Finally, council agreed with Jones with his motion passing nine to six.

Speakers quoted lack of consultations, traffic pattern problems, congestion and future growth potential for the Genesis centre. Because the recreation centre is bursting at the seams, the chunk of land next door would be ideal if they look to expand.

“It’s unfortunate, we certainly don’t want to compete with attainable homes for that type of land,” said Genesis Centre executive director Brad Anderson. “We’re looking at what’s the best use for it for the next 15 years.”

According to administration, the land had been used for overflow parking for the Genesis Centre even though it has enough parking according to the land-use bylaw. In 2014 the land was marked as surplus and not required for recreational purposes. The vision for the land was for a residential development.