HomeFront and Checker Yellow Cabs team up in third campaign to end domestic violence

As domestic violence rates continue to grow in Calgary, HomeFront and Checker Yellow Cabs are inviting Calgarians to “Be The Movement” in their goal of ending domestic violence.

In their third and final year of this campaign, 800 Checker Yellow Cabs will be outfitted with a HomeFront Be The Movement decal in hopes of encouraging domestic violence victims to reach out for help.

Maggie McKillop, executive director at HomeFront said the goal is to unite the community to stand in solidarity for those impacted by domestic violence.

“We want people who are in domestic violence to reach out and know there is a community around them that supports them and cares,” she said. “Calgary has that maverick mentality that we can do anything and we want people to come together and be the movement for this campaign.”

According to Calgary Police Service statistics released in April domestic violence numbers remained well above the five-year-average in 2016 with more than 3,700 domestic violence related calls.

The new decal features two holding hands, which HomeFront said is an action that symbolizes safety, support and love. They said hand holding is also a means of connection and unity—representing a community coming together to take action.

Shayleen Richtik, a former client of HomeFront, said it’s important to get the message out to victims so they know there is help for them.

“All you need to do is reach out, because they’re there to catch you and the love from HomeFront is amazing,” she said.

Richtik, who left an abusive relationship more than a decade ago, said with HomeFront’s support you’re never alone.

“People tend to think they’ll give you some answers and then they’ll leave you—but they don’t,” she said. “They’re right there beside you the whole way, so it’s amazing to see them out there with this campaign.”

Kurt Enders, president of Checker Transportation Group, said being part of the HomeFront campaign for the last three years has been amazing. He said they’ve received messages from domestic abuse victims who sought help after seeing the taxi decals.