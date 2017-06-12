Inquiry begins today into death of officer who investigated dog complaint

CALGARY — A fatality inquiry in Alberta that begins today will examine the slaying of a peace officer who was responding to a dog complaint.

Rod Lazenby was a retired RCMP officer who was responsible for enforcing bylaws in the Municipal District of Foothills south of Calgary.

The 62-year-old died in August 2012 after going to Trevor Kloschinsky's rural property south of Calgary.

Kloschinsky was charged with first-degree murder but was found not criminally responsible in 2014 on the grounds that a mental disorder meant he didn't understand what he was doing was wrong.

Kloschinsky told officers he had apprehended a "dog thief" and doctors testified at his trial that they found him "actively psychotic."