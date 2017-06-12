Parents to protest CBE's decision to use Calgary Transit

A group of parents says a decision by the Calgary Board of Education to move 1,500 students off yellow school buses and onto city transit has them concerned for the safety of their young children.

On Tuesday more than a hundred of these parents are expected to hold a peaceful protest at the Calgary Board of Education building during their board of trustees meeting.

Kamal Dhingra said for his 10-year-old son’s school (a TLC alternative program) there won’t be any dedicated transit buses like there are for many high schools in the city and his son will have to take two city buses and a C-Train and then walk 10 minutes just to get to school.

Dhingra said 10-year-olds rarely are left home alone, so it seems dangerous for them to ride transit alone.

“You cannot expect a 10-year-old to travel alone without any supervision on a transit bus,” he said. “As a parent, I will be worrying the whole time if he’s OK, if he got on the bus and if he got to school safely.”

Dhingra said the CBE is telling parents that it’s their choice if they want to send their kids on city transit, but he said they’re not offering any other viable options.

Maheep Pamma, whose daughter is 7 years old and attends the same school, said he doesn’t understand how the yellow school bus service can be cut when funding from Alberta Education to the CBE has remained the same for next school year, and they’ll be getting $18 million to go towards reducing school fees—including transportation.

“It looks like a mismanagement of funds,” he said. “How can the CBE area directors be making more than $100K and yet they’re cutting yellow school bus services for our kids?”

Pamma said he feels it’s time to cut administrative costs at the CBE.

Balraj and Amandeep Nijjar said—much like them—their 10-year-old son Sherhaj is scared about taking transit alone next year.

“There are going to strangers there and I’ll feel unsafe,” he said, adding that he’s also afraid of missing a connecting bus in winter and standing outside alone and cold in the winter.

Metro reached out to the CBE who did not provide a comment.

Alberta Education has provided the CBE with $549 in transportation funding for next school year for every CBE student that lives 2.4 kilometers away from their designated school.

Education Minister David Eggen said last week he’ll be conducting an operational review into the finances and transportation planning of the CBE beginning in August—which the school board welcomes.

Although alternative program students won’t be seeing a reduction in their school fees as a part of Bill 1, Eggen said school boards couldn’t raise fees by more than 5 per cent for any students without his approval.