Calgary Board of Education presents 2017-18 budget

Despite increased funding for the provincial government the Calgary Board of Education’s budget for 2017-18 will have a $38 million shortfall.



While presenting the budget to the CBE trustees on Tuesday, Chief Superintendent of Schools David Stevenson said even though funding has increased under the NDP the cost of doing business continues to increase.

The CBE said this year’s budget focuses on the personalization of learning, advanced leadership practices, implementing a kindergarten to Grade 12 math literacy strategy, implementing high school success strategy and improving result for First Nations, Métis and Inuit students.

Chief financial officer for the CBE, Brad Grundy, said they made every effort in the budget to put money towards “the best and highest purposes for student learning.”

He said budget 2017-18 would see another $12.5 million in direct support of CBE schools.

“By and large, the increased funding will be used by CBE schools to hire additional teaching and support resources to ensure students continue to receive the top notch public education they and their parents expect,” said Grundy.

Subject to local school decision-making, Grundy said the budget provides sufficient additional school-based funding to increase the number of teaching positions by up to 92 and support staff positions by up to 26.

The CBE will also see approximately $18.3 million of Bill 1 funding for the 17-18 school year, which will go towards eliminating instructional supply schools fees and reducing or eliminating transportation fees for eligible students.

Grundy said the budget also funds a “long overdue” replacement of the CBE’s aging student information system. He said by the start of the 2018-19 school year students, parents and teachers will have access to sate of the art, web enabled system.

The budget also accounts for the opening of four new schools in 2017-18—three other schools are under construction with opening dates in 2018-19.

Grundy said there are three significant items that they’ve had to make estimates and assumptions as they continue to work through the impacts of Bill 1 with Alberta Education.

Based on that work, Grundy said some information surrounding fees may be subject to change.

Second, he said all CBE collective agreements have wage reopening clauses which could be activated prior to the next school year, and which could impact salary and benefit packages in the budget.

Finally, Grundy said the recent Alberta Teacher’s Association collective agreement has a classroom improvement fund of $75 million. Grundy said of that the CBE is eligible for up to $13 million.