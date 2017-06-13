Calgary's $10 ticket to Banff summer adventures is ready to roll

A one-way trip to the mountains is within reach as a new coach service to Banff gets set to launch.

As of Saturday June 17, For $10 each direction, you can hop on the Calgary Regional Partnership’s On-It bus from the city to Banff where a quick transfer onto the Roam transit system or Parks Canada shuttles brings Lake Louise, Lake Minnewanka, Cave and Basin National Historic site, Tunnel Mountain and other destinations closer to home.

Did we mention that kids under five-years-old ride free?

The coach buses will run weekends and holidays until Sept. 4. There are two routes. One will take passengers from Calgary’s Crowfoot LRT Station and the other will have additional stops in Okotoks, South Calgary at Somerset-Bridlewood station, Cochrane and Canmore.

“With Canadians taking advantage of free admission to national parks this year to celebrate Canada 150, Parks Canada has been working with partners to make sure visitors have the best possible experiences while being environmentally friendly,” said Dave McDonough, Parks Canada Field Unit Superintendent for Banff in a prepared release.

“Our team is excited about the launch of the Canada 150 Calgary/Banff service that allows visitors to experience Banff National Park car-free this summer.”