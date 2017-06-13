Calgary parents protest CBE transportation changes

Nearly 60 parents gathered outside the Calgary Board of Education building Tuesday afternoon to protest the board’s decision to move approximately 1,500 students from yellow school buses to city transit next school year.

Holding homemade signs with messages like “Keeping children safe," "Bring back yellow bus,” and “CBE plays with child safety to balance budget,” the main message from the parents is that they feel city transit is dangerous for their young children.

Metro reported on Monday that due to this change, some parents with children in alternative programs will see their kids taking two city buses and a C-Train before walking another 10 minutes to school next year.

Kamal Dhingra, one of the protest organizers, said he hopes the CBE will know by the number of people who showed up to protest that city transit use is a major safety concern for them.

“We’re not going to take this decision as is,” he said. “We’re going to fight back until there is a safer option for our kids.”

Brad Grundy, chief financial officer for the CBE, said safety is at the top of mind for them. He said the CBE already transports thousands of students in Grade 6 to 12 safely to and from school each day.

“They absolutely understand and appreciate the changes it represents for some families and public transit certainly has an aura about it, but our partners at Calgary Transit suggests it’s as safe as yellow bus transportation,” he said.

Joy Bowen-Eyre, CBE board chair, said they appreciate the parents who showed up to express their concerns and make a presentation to board members.

“Our staff will continue to work with parents, school communities and Calgary Transit to help transition students and families over to this new model of transportation,” she said.

Bowen-Eyre said unfortunately there is a $38 million shortfall in the CBE’s budget for next year.

“We would love to do more, but sometimes in tight budget times you’re asked to do more with less,” she said, adding that they’ve held numerous engagement sessions to help alleviate any concerns.

Alberta Education said since the NDP have came to power, they’ve increased classroom funding to the CBE by $63 million, and they anticipate their funding will grow nearly $41 million next school year—an increase of 3.8 per cent.

The CBE will also be receiving $18 million from Alberta Education to cover Bill 1, which will see schools fees reduced and in some cases eliminated. Transportation funding under Bill 1 is only available for students who are attending their designated school and living more than 2.4 kilometers from that school.

Bianca Smetacek was among parents present at the protest on Tuesday, she is also running for CBE trusteeship as a part of the Students Count slate and recently came under fire for closing down her controversial personal Twitter account.

Smetacek said her son is 11 years old and recently got on the wrong yellow school bus—so, putting young kids on city transit “terrifies” her. She said an alternative solution would be to have dedicated city transit buses for these schools, or become more efficient with yellow school buses.

“There has to be a better way,” she said.

Smetacek said if she’s elected it’s her goal to solve this problem within the first 30 days of her trusteeship.

“We’d come up with a better plan by asking parents, getting outside advice and seeing how other school boards are dealing with this,” she said.