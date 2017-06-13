'Holding up lives:' Calgary taxi plate lottery mistake frustrates driver

The city is coming clean on an error in its taxi plate lottery earlier this year.

In late January, the city held a lottery and chose 222 taxi plate applicants to be newly-minted drivers. At the time there were more than 2,200 participants vying for a chance to win one of the plates.

When the 2017 Taxi License Selection document and contingency draw list was released, there was something fishy about some of the 242 names on it. Winner number 42 and 227 were under the same name.

Ken Hinde was one of those lucky plate winners, but he wouldn't get any answers, or see his plate for months after the draw was complete. He had already bought a vehicle for work, but was able to lease a plate from Maifair Taxi and keep working.

After city officials became aware of potential problems, the release of the plates was put on hold and independent auditing firm KPMG was brought in to examine what happened.

They found that five people were mistakenly left out of the lottery, and that one person who was ineligible to enter the draw was entered anyway. Also, two people who should've only had one ballot in the draw each had two ballots in the draw.

The third-party review found no malicious intent by city staff, and chalked the mistake up to human error.

"They're holding up the lives of 220 taxi drivers over the issue of one person having won twice," Hinde said.

Now, the city’s adopting a new way to hold the lotteries: through a third party.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the City of Calgary handled the aftermath of the lottery very quickly, realizing the error in their own audit system.

“I’m happy the city found the error right away,” said Nenshi. “But I’m obviously unhappy that this human error existed in the first place.”

The mayor said the city was doing fine hosting these lotteries before, and it was cheaper for them to conduct the process in-house.