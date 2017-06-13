Former basketball star who killed father denied unescorted passes from jail

CALGARY — The Parole Board of Canada has denied a former Calgary basketball star who killed his father unescorted passes from jail.

The parole board says it would be "premature and unrealistic" to allow Shawn Trusty out on his own.

Trusty is serving a life sentence for stabbing his father, Clifford, to death inside the family home in southeast Calgary in September 2003.

Trusty was found guilty in 2007 of second-degree murder and mischief, because he set the house on fire to try to hide the evidence.

Documents obtained by radio station CHQR show the parole board recently heard Trusty's request for unescorted passes, but turned him down over several concerns.

The board noted that Trusty's mental health has been an issue since the murder and it wasn't until 10 years later that he agreed with a report that he was suffering from schizophrenia.

One psychiatrist testified during the trial that Trusty had "some form of psychosis," but couldn’t give a clear diagnosis.

"Even today, you remain unclear as to exactly why it occurred, only saying you were under stress and angry," the decision reads. "Your insight is limited in this regard."

The trial heard that the stabbing occurred during an argument between Trusty and his 62-year-old father while the son was on a weekend pass from a psychiatric facility. He didn’t want to go back and had bought a plane ticket to Montreal.

At sentencing, parole eligibility was set at 10 years, but the former basketball player from Mount Royal University, then known as Mount Royal College, was denied day and full parole in July 2013.

He was granted several escorted passes last June, including six in the last six months to visit family.

Trusty, who is in his late 30s, told the parole board he was hoping for unescorted passes to allow him to continue visits with family – in particular his mother.

"You told the board your mother has been a very important person in your life and you want to continue the relationship," the decision reads. "You told the board your mother has forgiven you and, even though she is still upset that you killed your father, she still loves you and you want to help her heal if there is anything at all you can do."

The parole board had reservations, especially since Trusty's offence was the murder of his own father, and suggested it might be "more suitable" for him to apply for unescorted passes to pursue personal development.

"Although the plan is developed, and your behaviour has been satisfactory and family is considered an important part of your gradual return to society, the board remains concerned that this form of (unescorted temporary absence) is premature."