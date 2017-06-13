Police investigating CanadaCreep Twitter account for posting 'surreptitious' images of Calgary women

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a “disturbing” social media account that was reported to them Monday.

The Twitter account @Canadacreep, which had more than 17,000 followers before being shut down by Twitter on Tuesday, came to the attention of police after numerous individuals reported it for showing photos and videos focusing in on the clothed breasts, bottoms and genitals of unsuspecting Calgary women.

Staff Sergeant Cory Dayley of the Calgary Police Service Cyber/Forensics Unit said the behavior depicted on the account is “morally and ethically wrong,” and said police have started an investigation attempting to identify both the victims and the perpetrator of the crimes.

In many of the videos posted the individual operating the camera walks behind the victims on stairs or gain access from a low angle, capturing images up the skirts or dresses of victims and exposing their underwear.

Dayley said the crime being committed by the individual taking the photos and videos would be classified as voyeurism. He said they’re working as quickly as possible to find any people responsible for both taking the photos and videos as well as sharing them online.

Images and videos posted to the account appear to have been taken in well-known locations in Calgary including CTrain stations, Plus-15s, Prince’s Island Park and the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in April.

“Anything that is under a layer of clothing would be considered and expectation of privacy in our mind and in the law,” said Dayley. “The surreptitiousness is the key—it’s unknown and non-consensual.”