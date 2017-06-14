All-Indigenous radio station coming to Calgary

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has granted licences for five new Indigenous radio stations across Canada, including Calgary and Edmonton.

The Aboriginal Multi-Media Society of Alberta (AMMSA) will curate the stations in Alberta.

“There’s so many successful stories that people don’t know about – all we hear about is the failures (of Indigenous ventures) – and that’s the reason this licence was so important to us,” said Bert Crowfoot, CEO of the AMMSA.

Crowfoot said they expect to hire roughly 12 staff for the station in Calgary, which will feature several genres of music from rhythm to rock.

“We have a lot of Indigenous artists in that genre, so that will give them an opportunity to be showcased,” Crowfoot said of the latter. He anticipates the station’s first radio waves to hit the air in approximately six months.

The programming on the new stations must reflect the communities they serve, according to the CRTC, which mandates the stations present a portion of their content in an Indigenous language and deal with concerns specific to communities in that region.

“We often have our stories being told by people who are not us,” said Olivia Marie Golosky, who is from the Métis Nation of Alberta and sits as the Indigenous Representative on the National Campus and Community Radio Association, as well as being a board member at CJSW in Calgary.

“I think its really important for us to be able to connect back to our own language and be able to learn it from our community members,” she said.

Indigenous communities in Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto will also be setting up their own radio space.

The CRTC also said Thursday it will be initiating a review of its Indigenous radio policy to ensure that it ‘reflects the realities of radio stations serving Indigenous peoples.’