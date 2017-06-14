'It's difficult': Calgary cyclists looks for answers after crash

Sarah Bound remembers screaming before coming face to face with the grill of a car, and not much else after a June 2 crash left her mind a blur.

She’s a cycle-commuter, and she wants to raise awareness about the intersection at 32 Avenue NW and Montana Crescent where she collided with a car, a crash that’s left her head cloudy with a concussion she wasn’t aware she had until more than a week after the incident, when she went to the emergency room because she couldn’t sleep.

“They did some tests and told me I had suffered a severe concussion, and then it all started to make sense,” Bound said.

It was on one of the regular paths she takes to work at the University of Calgary.

What’s more is that because of her injuries, and shock, she didn’t trade information with the driver.

“It’s difficult for me with my brain, it just keeps looping between the time that I saw the car coming at me until after I was back on the sidewalk again,” Bound said.

“I know that there were witnesses.”

Bound has filed a police report, hoping that the woman behind the wheel did the same.

“It seemed important to me to have it recorded,” Bound said.

Calgary police did receive a report, but told Metro there’s not much they can investigate without license plate information. A cursory search of the intersection didn’t show other reports of crashes, and it wasn’t one the traffic unit flagged as a problem area.

Bound has watched the intersection as cars roll through the stop sign that’s there, and feels the City of Calgary needs to be aware it’s dangerous.

Agustin Louro with Bike Calgary said in talking to police, he understands there's no requirement to file a report in a collision as long as the people involved talk to each other and give insurance information, or agree there's no damage as a result of the collision. He's not comfortable commenting on the specific case but said generally drivers and cyclists should file reports on crashes.

"We see this is a gap in the law, specifically in the cases where there's a need to go back and get further information, or if something changes," Louro said. "We think there should be a requirement for the parties to report to police in the case of a collision."

He was familiar with the intersection and said it's known to have dangerous features for all modes of transportation.

"That intersection needs some work," Louro said.