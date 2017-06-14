Calgary man fighting to keep Hawkwood farmland preserved

A Calgary man wants to make the planned development of farmland in Northwest Calgary an election issue this fall.

Ray Sargent lives in Arbour Lake, in a condo that backs onto the 43-acre parcel of land that was recently acquired by Hopewell Residential.

“I just happen to live on the other side of that fence,” said Sargent. “I thought it would be a shame to lose that pristine land.”



Sargent has started a petition. He said he has several sheets full of signatures from just up and down the street.

“Now I’m challenging the councillor. Are you in favour of the development, or are you on the side of your constituents?”

Area Councillor Joe Magliocca said he really has to remain neutral until the developer brings a formal request for a land rezoing to council.

“I don’t know what’s happening there yet,” said Magliocca. “I haven’t gotten anything formal from the developer,” he said.

Hopewell Residential has a website up with information about their current plans for the land.

The developer is currently planning to build a mix of 890 units and homes, which would add about 2,200 people to the community’s population.

That’s part of Sargent’s concern.

“If you add 1,000 cars to this neighbourhood, that’s a problem,” he said, adding that a nearby school is already at capacity.

Hopewell is also promising extensive pathways and public green space throughout the development. Currently, the land is fenced and off limits.

Sargent hopes that with enough public pressure, the rezoning of the land will be rejected.