Calgary parents upset as Memorial Park Library turns a page

While the Calgary Public Library is turning pages in branches across the city, residents who call the Memorial Park Library their home are concerned with the dwindling number of physical books in the collection.

Two weeks after launching the instrument-borrowing program, Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek held a town hall style meeting to update area residents on the changing face of the library.

He said Memorial Park Library has long been one of their weakest performers in terms of book circulation. At one point in the library’s coloured past, there was a consideration to close the building, but the community resisted a step in that direction. So, looking to the future of the Memorial Park Library, Ptacek said they embarked on consultations to see how they could better serve its surrounding community.

“We ultimately came up with a plan, which was to refocus our effort at the Memorial Park Library,” Ptacek said. “Really try to highlight events and activities, unique things that could attract an audience not only from the immediate area, but the entire city, and make Memorial Park Library a destination.”

But Bob Lang president of the Cliff Bungalow-Mission Community association says they weren’t part of these consultations, and residents were concerned when they saw the library’s collections dwindle.

Lee Stanfield is concerned removing the school-age and young adult books will impact the Library’s function as a meeting place. She’s the chair of the Connaught school council and she has a kid in grades three and six.

“Where are my kids going to go get books?” Stanfield said. “We’re not super frequent users of the library, but we’re relatively frequent users of the Memorial Park Library. I can tell you we don’t go to the downtown library or venture out of our area library.”

On the grander scheme the school, where she says there are many refugees and Canadian newcomers, may not even know how to advocate for the library service.

Tera Yaworski's child goes to Connaught school. For her, Haultain Park and the library created a destination for parents to bring kids; especially with the Beltliner nearby.

“Connaught school and the police partnered in a program called It's A Crime Not To Read,” she said. “So the classes walk to Memorial Park to meet with officers to read stories and promote literacy. Now we won't have that opportunity.”

She said daycares in the area used the library as a destination, and with fewer kids books on offer she’s not sure where that programming will go.

Ptacek said at the end of the first quarter in 2016 they had 5,400 adult books, and they’ve paired the collection down to 4,121 in a year. He hopes with programming, the instrument lending and tenants like Wordfest they will become a community gathering space.

“No matter how many books we have in that library, the circulation doesn’t seem to change one way or the other,” Ptacek said. “What does change is when we do exiting events…we start to see hundreds of thousands of people using that library.”