Calgary police make one arrest in CanadaCreep voyeurism case

Calgary police have arrested a man in relation to the CanadaCreep Twitter account that posted surreptitious images and videos of unsuspecting Calgary women.

A victim said she hopes this arrest will bring peace to the other victims.

On Tuesday police said they were investigating the “disturbing” Twitter account, CanadaCreep, that was reported to them on Monday for showing photos and videos focusing in on the clothes, breasts, bottoms and genitals of Calgary women in public places who didn’t know they were being filmed.

Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley called the behaviour depicted on the account “morally and ethically wrong” and said the perpetrator was committing voyeurism.

“Anything that is under a layer of clothing would be considered an expectation of privacy in our mind and in the law,” said Dayley. “The surreptitiousness is the key—it’s unknown and non-consensual.”

Hannah Cawsey, who was filmed alongisde a group of her friends while attending the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in April said she's happy an arrest was made.

"It's astonishing that the Calgary police were able to move this fast to catch him," she said.

Cawsey said although she finds issues of sexual harrassment to be an "ongoing battle," she hopes this case will show others that they can't get away with something like this.

"Hopefully all of the other victims will at least be able to sleep at night knowing that the person who did this to them is behind bars," she said.

Police said a possible suspect was identified on Tuesday after a public tip. At approximately 5 p.m. one man was arrested without incident and multiple electronic devices were seized.

A search warrant was also executed in the community of Prestwick that resulted in an additional seizure of computers, storage devices, and other electronics.

A 42-year-old Calgary man is currently in custody and is waiting to see a Justice of the Peace. He’s facing voyeurism-related charges in relation to three incidents, but police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

His name will be released once the charges have been officially laid.

Police said investigators from the Cyber/Forensics Unit are currently examining multiple terabytes of data, including hundreds of thousands of images from the numerous devices seized.

Officers are also in the process of identifying victims and determining what electronic evidence is relevant to this case.

Images and videos posted to the account—that had more than 17,000 followers before it was shut down on Tuesday—appeared to have been taken in well-known locations across Calgary including CTrain stations, plus-15s, Prince’s Island Park and the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in April.

Dayley is scheduled to speak further about the matter Wednesday at 3 p.m.