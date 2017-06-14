Calgary police seek to identify car prowling suspect caught on CCTV

The Calgary Police Service has released closed-circuit television footage in hopes of identifying a suspect in relation to a slew of car prowlings in the city’s southwest.

According to a news release, on June 4, around 3:15 a.m., an unknown man entered a parkade in the 100 block of Everglade Circle SW and stole a wallet containing multiple pieces of identification.

It’s believed the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft, as the alarm was triggered during the theft.

Around 10 minutes earlier, another vehicle parked in the 100 block of Everglade Circle SW was prowled, according to police. Nothing was taken during this incident, however, the suspect was caught on CCTV. It’s believed that both incidents are related.

The CCTV footage released by police shows a suspect moving from vehicle to vehicle down the street.

Police are reminding Calgarians to continue to be vigilant and:

Remove all valuables, including any garage door openers, from vehicles when parked

Always keep vehicles, doors, garages, and windows locked

Keep car keys in an unlikely place, not right beside your door for thieves to easily find