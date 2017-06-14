Calgary’s first supervised consumption site slotted for Beltline

The Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in the Beltline could be Calgary’s first supervised consumption site, pending federal approval.

The province said on Thursday they had applied to build a site in Calgary and will soon begin community engagement with nearby residents and businesses.

The mayor, police chief, justice and associate health minister, AHS, advocates, and president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association were at the announcement and expressed support.

Supervised consumption sites are places where individuals can bring their own drug supply and use in a space where medical professionals can intervene if necessary, in many cases, saving people from overdosing by using the reversing agent Naloxone.

For a supervised consumption site to be built, the federal government must make an exception for medical purposes under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The location was chosen because of the unique services it already provides, such as Safeworks Needle Exchange Program, making it the ideal spot to put the first site, Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne said Thursday. She added it is likely there will be more in Calgary “within the next two years.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) plans to send out invitations to businesses and residents within a two kilometre radius of the health facility to participate in small group discussions about the future site.

They also plan on using social media to communicate with Calgarians how they can participate in the discussions, and Safeworks will be inviting current drug users to provide feedback as well.