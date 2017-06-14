Chiefs of Treaty 7 First Nations named marshals of Stampede parade

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampede will have not one but seven parade marshals this year.

Chiefs of the Treaty 7 First Nations in southern Alberta have been chosen to ride at the head of the parade on July 7.

They include three chiefs from the Blackfoot Confederacy, three from the Stoney Nakoda Nations and the chief of the Tsuut'ina Nation.

Tsuu'tina Chief Lee Crowchild says he's been involved with the Stampede since he was a boy and he's excited to be a marshal.

He says he's honoured that the Stampede approached his First Nation about participating.

Stampede president David Sibbald says the Stampede has had a strong relationship with First Nations since the event began 105 years ago.