Grade Six students pitching park idea to Calgary Planning Commission

They may be the youngest people to ever make a presentation to the Calgary Planning Commission.



On Thursday, after months of work, three Grade Six students from Langevin School will be making a pitch to the CPC on their design for a park under the 4 Avenue flyover.

They’ll be representing the school’s two Grade 6 classes who collaborated to come up with the design, along with students from University of Calgary’s Landscape Architecture program.

“I think it looks pretty good because it has things to do for all ages,” said student Kailani Luu. “There’s a nice pathway – a nice play area.”

She won’t be one of the three making the presentation, but she will be in the room with the rest of the class, learning firsthand how development decisions are made.



Ali McMillan, planning director for the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, said the partnership between the school, university and the city has worked well.

Her daughter happens to be in the class, so she has seen the project from two different angles.

“It's amazing what she’s now interested in,” said McMillan. “She’s throwing out words like tactical urbanism and guerrilla gardening. It’s definitely engaged her more in the community.”

While much of the focus has been on the Grade 6 students, the university students who took part also gained a lot from the project, according to John Brown, dean of the landscape architecture program.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our students to be able to work on a real project and be able to have that real world experience,” he said. “It was an even bigger benefit when you could add in the younger students.”