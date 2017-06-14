Calgary man arrested in relation to May long weekend double homicide

A Calgary man police were seeking on warrants, and in relation to the May long weekend double homicide, has been arrested.

According to Calgary police, William Kincade-Miller was arrested early Wednesday morning in Ignace, Ont..

Police first put out a call for help in locating Kincade-Miller on May 27, as he was wanted for breaching parole and various weapons-related offences, including allegedly trafficking weapons. In total, he faces 32 weapons-related charges.

Then, on June 9, police renewed their call for public help in locating Kincade-Miller, who they believed might be travelling through Ontario en route to New Brunswick, because they said he might have information into the May long weekend slayings of Anees Ismail Amr, 26, and Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, both of Calgary.

The two were shot, and died as a result of their injuries, just before 8 p.m. on May 21 in the Superstore parking lot at 130 Avenue and 48 Street SE.

Last week, police arrested and charged Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, of Calgary and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Ouellette has a long rap-sheet that includes being charged with threats to cause bodily harm by intentionally firing a firearm. He will appear in court on this matter in November.