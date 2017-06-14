Mount Royal University takes step toward combatting binge drinking

University and binge drinking, the two seem to be go hand in hand. But Mount Royal University is standing up against alcohol culture.

On Wednesday, MRU announced an official partnership with post-secondary institutions across Canada to combat campus drinking norms as part of a program called the Postsecondary Education Partnership — Alcohol Harms (PEP-AH).

"It doubles down on our initiatives to just offer something for everybody." said Shifrah Gadamsetti, president of the MRU Students' Association. SAMRU has been initiating more inclusive programming over the past year for mature students, to try and make their commuter campus more inclusive.

According to the 2016 National College Health Assessment, there's a huge discrepancy between reported alcohol use, and perceived use. The assessment showed that 74.2 per cent of MRU students reported alcohol use within the 30-day period before the survey, but students felt that 96 per cent of their peers were drinking in that same time period.

Stats on binge drinking, defined as downing five or more drinks in a sitting within the last two weeks, sat at 38.7 per cent.

"Society has normalized drinking to a large extent, particularly on university campuses," said Rachelle McGrath, Healthy Campus Team Lead within Wellness Services at Mount Royal University. "Alcohol use isn't a problem for all of our students, there are students who choose not to drink or who do drink but do so moderately."

At MRU 98.6 per cent of students asked were using safe drinking practices and trying to party responsibly by assigning a designated driver on nights out, eating before and during drinking, and avoiding drinking games.

McGrath said what's important to note is this isn't a project designed to stop students from enjoying libations completely.