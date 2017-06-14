New health committees created as Alberta ratifies deal with doctors

A new provincial committee is being created to help Alberta Health Services and Primary Care Networks (PCN’s) share resources in a more flexible way, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said Wednesday.



The announcement comes after the province ratified an agreement with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) that will see a larger committee overseeing five smaller ones – an oversight committee for each of Alberta’s health zones.



Primary Care Networks are often the initial contact point between individuals and the health care system and are made up of medical professionals such as doctors, pharmacists, and dieticians.

Hoffman said each zone will develop a plan for their area and ensure their PCN meets the health needs of residents in that region.

“For example, some locations may need more addiction and mental health services … while other areas need better integration between AHS home care and senior services to people in the community,” the minister said.

AMA president Padraic Carr said the ratification marks ‘significant progress’ in the journey towards a more integrated health care system in Alberta.

“It will clarify roles and responsibilities and determine accountabilities for everyone,” Carr said.

There is no exact timeline for the project, but Dr. Phillip van der Merwe, co-chair of the PCN Physician Leads, said they hope to move forward as quickly as possible.

“We’re talking about the transformation of an entire system,” van der Merwe said. “In the past we have sometimes had disconnects … this time we actually have all the people around a table that can make the decisions.”

He said there are various oversight committees that exist already, but this agreement marks the first time they have been formally organized or given any jurisdiction.