Treaty 7 Chiefs to lead 2017 Calgary Stampede parade

The Calgary Stampede will honour Alberta’s indigenous heritage with the announcement of the 2017 parade marshals.



This year, the Chiefs of the Treaty 7 First Nations will lead the annual parade in downtown Calgary to mark the official opening of the 2017 Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.



Alberta’s First Nations communities have had a long history with the Calgary Stampede, with the annual crowning of the Calgary Stampede Indian Princess and the long standing Indian Village on the Calgary Stampede grounds. It has been a part of the Stampede since 1912.

The Treaty 7 First Nations are comprised of three Blackfoot Confederacy Nations: (Kainai/Blood Tribe), the Piikani Nation and the Siksika Nation; the Stoney Nakoda Nations: Bearspaw First Nation, the Wesley First Nation and the Chiniki First Nation, along with the Tsuut'ina Nation.

“We have had a strong relationship since the beginning of this great festival, and we would like to build on that relationship going forward, making our connection even stronger,” said David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede, in a prepared release.



“The Stampede is a community gathering place and it is important that we preserve, protect and grow the home fires of our western heritage."