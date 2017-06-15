Province unveils Calgary Cancer Centre plans

Construction of Calgary Cancer Centre will see shovels in the ground by the end of this year, Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday.

The new $1.4 billion facility will have more than 100 chemotherapy chairs and 160 inpatient beds, doubling the current capacity to treat Albertans suffering from cancer.

PCL Construction Management Inc. won the bid to build the centre, which is expected to open its doors by 2023, according to the province.

It will feature a large central courtyard for families and patients to congregate, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said at the announcement.

Specs:

100 patient exam rooms

Twice the space for clinical trials

12 radiation vaults

Construction from 2017 to 2022, commissioning by AHS in 2022-2023 and opening in 2023

