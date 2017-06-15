Calgary Business leaders’ confidence in economy rising

Calgary’s business community is confident it has turned the corner in the ongoing economic downturn.



A survey commissioned by the Calgary Chamber and Calgary Economic Development found that for the first time since 2013, the majority of business leaders surveyed say they expect better days for their companies and the economy as a whole.

“The period of decline has obviously passed and a state of optimism is taking root,” concluded a report released by research firm Stone Olafson that measured the responses of 801 local business leaders.



The survey found that 61 per cent said their company would perform better in the year ahead, with 13 per cent expecting it to be “a lot better.”

A similar number, 63 per cent, said the economy will perform better in the year ahead, with only three per cent expecting it to be “a lot better.”

Forty per cent of those surveyed are investigating new lines of business, new markets in Canada and investing in innovation.

A full 81 per cent said the oil and gas industry has fundamentally changed and our future depends on other sectors becoming stronger.