Calgary Catholic School District faces budget challenges due to Bill 1

The Calgary Catholic School District’s board of trustees said they’re pleased to be able to approve a balanced budget for the upcoming school year, despite challenges presented by Bill 1 in relation to transportation funding.

Board chair Cheryl Low said CCSD was able to achieve a balanced budget by utilizing a portion of their savings to cover unfunded costs related to Bill 1, which seeks to reduce school fees for Alberta students.

“We know there will be some costs above what the government has provided us, but we’re continuing to work with them as they move forward on the next set of regulations,” said Low.

In total, CCSD received $3.6 million from the Alberta government to fund Bill 1 implementation.

“The big variance is going to come in the transportation portion and the cost for school bus passes for transit because the regulations provides some opportunities for students to use transit that otherwise wouldn’t,” she said.

The total budget is $615 million, which, despite a $4.3 million operating deficit, was balanced after capital transactions, depreciation and transfers from savings ($1.7 million) were taken into account.