Calgary’s free lunch brings awareness to food waste

In-between breaks to high-five someone dressed up as grapes or a watermelon, thousands of Calgarians gathered in Olympic Plaza on Thursday for a free lunch.



Local organizations teamed up to host Calgary’s first Feeding the 5,000 event. Food that would have otherwise been tossed out was used for the menu in hopes of bringing awareness about food waste.



According to Jessica Letizia with the Calgary Regional Partnership, approximately 40 per cent of food in Canada is wasted – equating about $31-billion dollars annually.

“We just want people to understand that they can play a role in reducing food waste,” she said. “It can be little things like shopping more frequently, freezing vegetables for smoothies, drying fruit or making stock. There’s things we can do with food before it heads to the landfill.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. people filled the space, taking in meals of potato salad, carrot soup and bread pudding, or learning how to re-use leftovers in a stir-fry from a master – Calgary food-blogger Julie Van Rosendaal.

The event originated in the United Kingdom, but has since travelled over the world – from New York to Vancouver to Red Deer.

Leanne Moreira was working with the Recycling Council of Alberta last year when Red Deer held its first event. She said that was when she decided to bring it back to Calgary.

“It was absolutely incredible,” she said. “I knew we had to do it here.”

The food for Thursday’s event was donated by bakeries, farmers, grocery stores and markets. Items that are closer to expiration, overstocked or imperfect fruits and vegetables aren’t often sold, so they were saved from the landfill.

“We had a really beautiful heart-shaped potato,” grinned Moreira. “But that’s not often sold in stores. So this is about letting people know that food waste happens from farm to table – food waste doesn’t just happen at home.”

Irina Jevlakova joined in the event on her lunch-break and said she was surprised to find out all the new ways she could use her groceries.

“I learned a lot of new ways to make things last longer,” she said. “They had recipes for everything they’re serving too, so now I can make it at home with my leftovers.

While mouths weren’t counted, a total of 6,750 plates were eaten at the event – thousands of meals that would have been in the dump otherwise.