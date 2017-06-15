Calgary lands its first indoor bike park

It started with a few ramps in his yard, but it wasn’t long before Ryan Greenberg started filling up a 60,000 square foot space for the city’s first indoor bike park.



“I just started building ramps for my two girls and it blossomed into this,” he said, gesturing to the massive construction site in Calgary’s northeast.

“The more I built, the more boys from around the neighbourhood came and started knocking on my door, asking if they could use them. I wanted to push it further.”

It took two years for Greenberg to find the right space and set up his business plan, but since May of this year he’s been working on constructing the space with his team.



From foam pits to resi jumps to pump tracks, the space is already a sea wooden waves, and once B-Line opens in August, almost every square foot will be a playground year-round.

“Welcome to Calgary, right?” laughed Greenberg. “Indoor recreation seems to be thriving and I’ve had quite a few people comment that now they don’t have to buy ski passes because they’ll have somewhere to bike year-round. Seeing this come together is amazing.”

Similar to a ski-hill, B-Line will be equipped with a beginner section and a space for the more advanced, with jump lines ranging from two feet to six-and-a-half ft. Bikes, helmets and padding will also be available for rent on-site.

Jonas Tremel, president of Calgary BMX Racing, said he thinks the new facility will benefit the BMX community “quite a bit.”