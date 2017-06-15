Calgary man accused of filming women, posting images on Twitter granted bail

CALGARY — A Calgary man accused of filming women without their knowledge and posting their images to a Twitter account called "Canada Creep" has been granted bail.

James Robert Williamson, who is 42, is charged with voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings.

Police allege Williamson has been posting photos and videos — some shot up the skirts of unsuspecting women — for at least five years.

His bail conditions include that he stay away from Calgary's downtown except for court appearances or unless he has written permission.

Williamson is also banned from devices capable of texting, taking photos or gaining access to the Internet.

His next appearance is set for July 24.

Police have said they received a complaint about the posts earlier this week and investigators identified a suspect thanks to a public tip.

They say there are likely to be more charges as officers sift through hundreds of thousands of images on numerous electronic devices that were seized.

"It could take weeks, if not months to go through it," Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley said Wednesday. "We have images and videos dating back to at least 2012 right now and, as we dig deeper, we may find that it goes back further."