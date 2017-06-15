CanadaCreep suspect banned from downtown core: court documents

A Calgary man charged with voyeurism in relation the CanadaCreep Twitter account has been banned from the city’s downtown core according to court documents.

Jeffery Robert Williamson, 42, was charged Wednesday with six voyeurism related charges in relation to the now defunct CanadaCreep Twitter account.

Williamson was released from custody with conditions after appearing in court on Thursday.

The account, which was allegedly run by Williamson, was used to disseminate surreptitious images taken in public places focusing in on the clothed breasts, bottoms and genitals of Calgary women who didn’t know they were being filmed.

Images and videos posted to the account—that had more than 17,000 followers before it was shut down on Tuesday—appeared to have been taken in well-known locations across Calgary including CTrain stations, plus-15s, Prince’s Island Park and the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in April.

Court documents show that Williamson is “banned from going to the area bounded on the north by the Bow River; and on the east by 6 Street SE; on the south by 12 Avenue S; on the west by 10 Street S (the downtown core).”

The only exception to this rule is if Williamson needs to attend court, meet with his probation officer, or if he’s given written permission by his probation officer to be there.

Further, Williamson is banned from having a personal computer, tablet or anything else capable of accessing the internet including a cell phone.

The only exception to this ban is if Williamson is required to use one while at work.