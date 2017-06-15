A healthy BMI doesn’t equal health, Calgary study suggests

One-third of middle-aged Canadians who think they’re healthy may be carrying extra weight in areas that significantly increase their risk of chronic disease, a new study from the University of Calgary says.

The findings, published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health, suggest someone’s body mass index (BMI) – which most developed countries use to determine whether someone is overweigh, underweight, or ‘normal’ – might not be a reliable indicator of a healthy body.

Because a person’s BMI is calculated by height and weight, rather than body composition, the study found some individuals with a normal BMI can have just as much fat as those with a higher score.

“These individuals may be at risk for obesity-linked health problems, such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes and heart disease, but would not be identified as such based on their BMI classification,” said study co-author Dr. Behnam Sharif.

The research also revealed women were most at risk for being misclassified.

“We’re concerned about the people who are being told their weight is fine, but in fact, that doesn’t tell us about their body composition,” lead author Kelsey Collins said.

“We do not currently measure body fat or lean body mass directly in patients. Collecting these data is critical to increasing our understanding of the triggers of chronic disease and to determining who may be at risk,” Collins said.