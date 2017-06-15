Calgary police charge three following two drug trafficking investigations

Two Calgary Police Service operations have resulted in multiple charges against three Calgarians, as well as the seizure of drugs, cash and “expensive watches.”

The first operation began in May 2017 when police discovered that a Calgary woman was allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

On June 6, investigators saw the woman driving around Calgary partaking in activities consistent with drug trafficking—leading them to conduct a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, police said they located a brown paper bag containing 956 grams of powder cocaine worth nearly $96K, as well as six individual ounces of crack cocaine weighing 156.3 grams and worth approximately $16K.

Police also found $625 in cash and three Rolex watches worth approximately $30K.

Hanh Tuyet Truong, 48, of Calgary is charged with one count of drug trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Truong is scheduled to appear in court June 28.

In the second, unrelated CPS operation, police focused in on people believed to be involved with drug trafficking, which resulted in additional drug-related charges.

According to police, on June 7, they conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of 68 Street NE.

Individuals inside the vehicle were taken into custody and the vehicle was searched.

The search yielded $21,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

Police said the operation also led to search warrants at two northeast Calgary homes.

During the execution of a warrant at a home in the 100 block of Falton Rise NE, police seized 56.9 grams of crack cocaine and other items used for drug trafficking.

While executing the second warrant at a home in the 900 block of Rundlecairn Way NE, they seized cocaine processing and packaging equipment.

Yoas Abraham Gezaw, 33, and Sarah Kebede Degu, 43, both of Calgary, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gezaw was also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order.