Police say fake cop is targeting sex-trade workers in robberies in Alberta

CALGARY — Police say a man impersonating an officer is targeting women working in the sex trade and robbing them.

The Calgary police service says there have been robbery attempts in Calgary, Edmonton and Leduc, Alta., aimed at women who advertise sexual services online.

Acting Staff Sgt. Andy Woodwald says in one case, a woman met with the man in a hotel room after they'd been on touch online.

He told her he was a police officer and indicated he had a search warrant for drugs.

The woman demanded a badge number and the suspect responded by grabbing and pushing her.

The suspect fled the business after the woman told him to call for backup.

“She actually called his bluff and said if you’re really a police officer, go and get more resources,” said Woodwald.

Police are looking for a man believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, in his 20, about five-foot-nine inches tall, with a slim to medium build and short black hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a black vest adorned with the word "police" under a dark blue jacket.

“He is carrying what we believe to be a full utility belt, which we carry, with handcuffs, a baton and a gun,” said Woodwald. “He’s only ever used the handcuffs.”