Police seek help identifying man posing as police officer to commit robberies

Police are releasing more photos of a man they believe is impersonating a police officer while committing robberies.

According to police, on June 5, a female victim was contacted by a man she met online and agreed to meet him later that evening at a business in the 2800 block of Sunridge Way NE.

Police said the man arrived at the business around 7:45 p.m. and immediately identified himself to the victim as a police officer and stated that he had a search warrant for drugs.

The woman asked for the man’s badge number, at which point the offender grabbed the victim and pushed—yelling at her to stop resisting arrest.

The victim asked the offender to get more officers to execute the search warrant and the offender fled.

The woman followed the man and observed him getting in an older model, black Volkswagen Jetta.

Police believe the same man is responsible for similar offences that occurred earlier this year and isn’t a legitimate police officer.

The suspect is described as possibly being of Middle Eastern descent, between 20 and 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, with a slim to medium build, short black hair and a days growth of facial hair.

In the most recent incident, the man was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeve shirt and a black vest that said “POLICE” in large letters underneath a dark-blue jacket.

It’s believed the man was also wearing a belt that held a flashlight, baton and a gun holster.