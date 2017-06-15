SAIT athletics testing waters in eGaming interest

Step aside jocks, there's a new sport in the gym – but unlike draining a deep three-poiner, these athletes are going to be furiously mashing at keys to score.

That's right, starting in September SAIT's adding video gaming to their athletics and recreation roster. It's part of what Jared Hidber, the school's recreation programmer, is calling a soft launch to see how much interest there is on campus to jump into what's become a modern phenomenon south of the border.

"There's actually professional leagues and things like that popping up in North America and the students of today are knocking on our door, looking to have some form of competition," said SAIT's Director of Athletics & Recreation, Wade Kolmel.

In Canada, St. Clair College, a post-secondary in Ontario, was the first to take the plunge and launched their varsity team, complete with tryouts and scholarships, being recongnized along with their traditional sports like basketball.

"We're really good at adapting, if that came around we'd definitely be open to it," Hidber said.

He said they will be hosting four tournaments next school year between Sept. 2017 and April 2018. With help from the SAIT Student Association and Microsoft, all of the consoles and equipment to get gaming will be supplied. So far, they're looking at games like NHL 2018, Counterstrike, FIFA 2018, Dota 2 and Call of Duty.

"What students are engaging with recreationally these days, a lot of stuff is done on their phones or with technology," Hidber said. "People love gaming, gaming is a huge recreational activity for students."

Zachary Lawrence, a Calgary gamer and operator of a Canadian a non-profit organization called Global Gamers said he likes the idea.

"It's something we could really use in the city," Lawrence said. "There are many professional level players that have come out of Calgary. For example "The Oddone" a professional champion League of Legends player."

He said many gamers aren't connected, or have a set hub, but many go to post-secondary.