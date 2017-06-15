SAIT culinary instructor third Canadian to achieve Master Chef certification

Calgary’s own Michael Allemeier has achieved a feat only accomplished by two other Canadians before him after becoming a certified Master Chef with the completion of his final exam last week.

“My shoulders are much less tense this week,” Allemeier joked on Thursday.

Allemeier, who teaches at SAIT’s professional cooking program, said the completion of his certification has renewed a new fire within him.

“I’m feeling pretty stoked about it all,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey that’s really instilled my love for the craft”

Unlike in the entertainment world, where chefs are often referred to as “master chefs” for winning a competition, Allemeier’s designation is much more academic.

The road to becoming a certified Master Chef is long—with 11 components required for certification, 30 hours of intense study a week for four years in addition to assignments and exams.

The newly-minted Master Chef said what has always drawn him to food and cooking is the community it creates.

“It’s the universal binder that brings us all together,” he said.

Allemeier was born in South Africa, but left the country with his in 1978 at the height of Apartheid. His family landed in Hong Kong, where the chef said his love for food and cooking was ignited.

“My food-gene was triggered,” he said. “The food mentality in Hong Kong is brilliant.”

Allemeier said he was inspired by the way people in Hong Kong buy their food fresh to cook each day and make everything from scratch.

While Allemeier was pursuing his certification, the 30-year culinary veteran continued to teach at SAIT’s Professional Cooking program, where he’ll continue to teach this fall.

The master chef and educator said his message to his students is “love what you do,” and to never give up on themselves.

“Persevere. There’s lots of dark moments, there’s lots of challenges and opportunities where you want to walk away,” he said. “Take a minute, gather your thoughts and keep pushing on.”

With his certification under his belt, Allemeier will be taking a well-deserved vacation to Spain and the south of France.