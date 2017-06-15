U of C and Calgary Co-op launch a program for safe disposal of prescription drugs

It’s time for spring cleaning and the University of Calgary and Calgary Co-op have a solution for all the half-empty bottles of medicine riddling your bathroom cabinet.

Medi-Bins have been installed in four Co-ops across Calgary, as well as one in High River and one in Airdrie, for people to dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs.

Leland Jackson, biology professor at the University of Calgary, said the pilot project was launched in order to raise awareness about keeping chemicals out of waterways and landfills.

“When medications are flushed down the toilet, they end up at waste water treatment plants,” he said. “Waste water treatment plants, by and large, were not designed to remove these chemicals.”

Through his research, Jackson’s discovered that fish in the Old Man’s Basin in Alberta show a high proportion of female fish, and even found eggs inside the reproductive organs of male fish. He’s compared these fish to others in the province and found no similar influx, meaning that the estrogen levels in the fish must be chemical-based.

“Most people aren’t aware that when they flush their unused medications down the toilet, they end up in the environment,” he said.

Sonal Ejner, pharmacy professional services manager at Calgary Co-op, added that the pilot project can help keep medications out of the hand of children or people who they may harm.

“We want to make sure that medications are being used appropriately,” she said.

“Part of that is keeping it out of the hands of individuals that don’t require it – children or anyone who might have access to it and think, ‘Hey, let me try this out, it worked or my mom.’ … This helps to avoid accidents and unnecessary incidents in the future”

The Alberta Pharmacists’ Association ENVIRx Program has been collecting unused medication for 15 years, but Jackson said the Medi-Bin pilot program raises awareness about their services.