Alberta's top baby names for 2016
Yes, there's the popular ones, but there's a few Alberta baby names that are most definitely unique.
There’s a good chance teachers are going to have a slightly easier time remembering students names in the future - it’s just that a lot of heads will turn when certain names are called.
For the fourth year in a row, Olivia and Liam top Alberta’s list of most popular baby names. In fact, Liam has been the most popular boys baby name since 2010.
The number one overall name is Olivia, with 292 registrations in 2016. Liam had 277 registrations.
Rounding out the top 10 names are:
- Benjamin (252 registrations)
- Emma (249)
- Lucas (247)
- Oliver (230)
- Noah (228)
- Sophia (215)
- William (213)
- Ava (207)
The numbers are tracked each year by Service Alberta and released annually by the government.
Some of the unique names that appeared on the list for 2016 include: Awesome (2), Archer (48), Atticus (33), Braevery (1), Captain (1), Crue (2), Cougar (1), Fame (1), Excellent (1), Baby (1), Bliss (1), Swan (1), Symphony (1), Wahpikihewiskwew (1).
In 2016, there were more than 13,782 different baby names.
To view all the names, visit the Service Alberta website.
